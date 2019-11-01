You may start seeing more moustaches in the streets very soon.

The annual ‘Movember’ fundraiser, in which men are challenged to grow moustaches to raise funds for men’s health, kicks off on Friday.

Mayor Jim Watson and members of the Ottawa Redblacks are kicking off the 2019 Movember campaign at the Capital Barbershop in the Glebe.

The 13th annual fundraising campaign raises funds for research in the areas of prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and men’s mental health and suicide prevention.

According to the group, men die six years earlier than women on average In Canada, one in nine men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during their lifetimes. Three out of four suicide are by men, making it the second largest cause of death for males aged 15 to 44 in Canada.

Movember says it has helped fund more than 1,200 men’s health programs worldwide

Those who would prefer not to grow a moustache can also sign up to instead run or walk 60 kilometres in the month, or opt to host an event in support of Movember.