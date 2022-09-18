It's going to rain

Spring rain in the ByWard Market. (CTV News Ottawa) Spring rain in the ByWard Market. (CTV News Ottawa)

World leaders head to London for Queen Elizabeth II funeral

Thousands of police, hundreds of troops and an army of officials made final preparations Sunday for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II -- a spectacular display of national mourning that will also be the biggest gathering of world leaders for years. Dignitaries are arriving in London for the funeral, to which around 500 royals, heads of state and heads of government from around the globe have been invited.

The King's Body Guard, formed of Gentlemen at Arms, Yeomen of the Guard and Scots Guards, change guard duties around the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, Lying in State inside Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, in London on Sept. 18, 2022, ahead of her funeral on Monday. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, pool)

For Russia's Putin, military and diplomatic pressures mount

Western defence officials and analysts on Saturday said they believed the Russian forces were setting up a new defensive line in Ukraine's northeast after Kyiv's troops broke through the previous one and tried to press their advances further into the east.

