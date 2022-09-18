It's going to rain

The final weekend of summer will end with a rainy sky.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast for Ottawa calls for showers starting in the afternoon with a risk of thunderstorms. The high is 23 with a humidex of 28.

Ottawa is expected to see 10 to 15 mm of rain through the day Sunday, with another 10 to 15 mm overnight with a low of 13 C.

Monday’s outlook is also rainy, another 10 to 15 mm, with a high of 18 C. Monday could also see a possible thunderstorm.

Clouds linger Tuesday with a high of 21 C.

Wednesday could see some showers and a high of 22 C.

Fall officially arrives late Thursday. The forecast includes a low chance of showers and a high of 14 C.