It's going to be sunny, warm in Ottawa this Saturday

Higher than normal temperatures and sunny skies are in the forecast for Ottawa this Saturday.

Environment Canada calls for a high of 19 C, sunny skies and fog patches dissipating this morning. A low of 7 C with clear skies are in the forecast for tonight.

On Sunday, mainly sunny skies and a high of 20 C are expected. Clear skies and a low of 8 C are in the forecast for the night.

On Monday, it’s going to be warm in the capital -- a high of 23 C and sunny skies are in the forecast. Cloudy periods and a low 9 C are expected for the night.

The average temperatures for this time of year are a high of 11 c and a low of 3 C.