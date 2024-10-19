It's going to be sunny, warm in Ottawa this Saturday

OTTAWA
    Higher than normal temperatures and sunny skies are in the forecast for Ottawa this Saturday.

    Environment Canada calls for a high of 19 C, sunny skies and fog patches dissipating this morning. A low of 7 C with clear skies are in the forecast for tonight.

    On Sunday, mainly sunny skies and a high of 20 C are expected. Clear skies and a low of 8 C are in the forecast for the night.

    On Monday, it’s going to be warm in the capital -- a high of 23 C and sunny skies are in the forecast. Cloudy periods and a low 9 C are expected for the night.

    The average temperatures for this time of year are a high of 11 c and a low of 3 C.

