OTTAWA -- Expect a high temperature in the single digits and rain Tuesday afternoon in Ottawa.

Environment Canada is calling for a 70 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon.

The cooler-than-average temperatures we've been seeing lately will continue, with a high of 9 C.

The normal high for this time of year is 19 C, according to Environment Canada.

The low overnight will drop to a brisk 3 C. On Wednesday, the high will be 16 C with sunny conditions.

Things will warm up even more later in the week, with a high of 21 C on Thursday and 22 C on Friday. There will be a mix of sun and cloud both days.