

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





It’s Election Day in the City of Ottawa.

After a five and a half month campaign, residents head to the polls to elect a Mayor, Councillor and School Board Trustee for a new four year term. There are 189 candidates on the ballot for Mayor, Ward Councillor and School Board Trustee in Ottawa.

Polling stations will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. across the city. There are 350 voting places across Ottawa to vote, with all locations accessible to persons with disabilities.

To find out where to vote, visit the City of Ottawa’s election website.

All voters who are inside the polling station by 8 p.m. will be entitled to vote. The City says the busy times to vote tend to be when polls open, at lunchtime and after work.

Nearly 634,000 people are eligible to cast a ballot in today’s municipal election. More than 56,000 people cast ballots in five days of advance polls.

The City of Ottawa says the 2018 Municipal Election will cost $6.4 million.