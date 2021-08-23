OTTAWA -- Monday marks the start of Capital Pride week in Ottawa and to kick things off, the annual pride flag raising ceremony took place at Ottawa City Hall at noon.

Many Ottawa councillors were in attendance for the event, including Catherine McKenney, who is trans/non-binary.

“This is a week where we share who we are, what we’ve fought for, where we’ve come, and where we need to go, with the entire city,” says McKenney. “When people come out to pride, no matter how they identify, it makes them happy. It makes them feel like a larger community.”

It’s also a week of special events celebrating the entire 2SLGBTQ+ community.

Osmel Guerra Maynes is the executive director of Capital Pride and says this year might be different because of the pandemic, but it will be exciting none the less.

“We are able to express ourselves. We are able express and live our truth,” says Maynes. “We’re having a hybrid version of the festival, both virtual and in-person. We want to make sure that folks feel comfortable and choose what events they want to participate in.”

Some of the in-person events taking place this week are a Four Fires Vigil at the Human Rights Memorial Monday night, and the TD Bank Spectacular Festival on Sunday at Lansdowne Park.

And there is no shortage of virtual events, either.

Some of them include things like Virtual Drag Bingo, a Virtual Drag Beauty Pageant, and Queer Acoustic Soul concert and to cap things off. The annual Capital Pride Virtual Parade is happening on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Helping raise the flag this year, as he has in the past, was Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson.

“One of the challenges we face is that there’s still people who say the gay community has all its rights. Well there’s still homophobia, transphobia, there are still slurs that are written on driveways or on walls,” says Watson. “And we continuously have to fight that quite frankly because you look at some places around the world where people can be killed because they’re gay.”

Watson came out as gay in 2019. In March 2021, homophobic graffiti was painted on the road outside Watson's home, drawing widespread condemnation for the act and support for the mayor, including from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“Many folks within our community are looking for support and guidance,” says Maynes “And with that being said, pride celebrations have always been a place of love, allyship, and compassion. And we are confident that this year will be no different.”

For a full list of events, in-person and virtual, visit CapitalPride.ca