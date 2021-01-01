OTTAWA -- Gatineau's first baby of 2021 waited a few hours before arriving.

The CISSS de l'Outaouais says the Outaouais region's first baby was born at 3:18 a.m. at the Gatineau Hospital.

The baby boy and his family are doing well.

Health officials did not release the name of the baby boy and his mother.

"The CISSS de l'Outaouais welcomes this newborn baby and all the other babies to come in the course of 2021."