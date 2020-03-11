OTTAWA -- Gatineau health officials say “it is just a matter of time” before COVID-19 comes to Gatineau.

No cases have been confirmed in Gatineau, but health officials say they remain vigilant and on high alert.

“The health care network in the Outaouais region is working vigilantly since January in preparation,” says Stéphane Pleau, the director of technical services and logistics with CISSSO.

As of Wednesday morning, the city had tested roughly 30 potential cases – all were negative.

“We have tested about 30 people already, maybe more. This is very important- tests are only done on people that have symptoms,” says Dr. Carol McConnery, a public health official. Dr McConnery is asking the population to avoid visiting elderly people if they are coming back from traveling.

“It is a collective responsibility, we must use our judgement not to put the most vulnerable people at risk, avoid visiting them if we are sick,” Dr McConnery said in French.

An eighth case of COVID-19 in Quebec has been confirmed, Quebec Health Minister Danielle McCann announced Wednesday afternoon.

The latest patient travelled to the province from abroad. McCann confirming that all the cases in Quebec have been of people returning after travelling abroad and that there has been no community cases yet.

McCann said the province is being proactive in dealing with the spread of COVID-19, giving as an example its decision to cancel the World Figure Skating Championships that were to take place in Montreal next week

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday morning, Premier Francois Legault said his government was preparing to issue a directive to hospital staff ordering them to give up travelling abroad, whether for professional or personal reasons.

He also recommends that students who have returned from a school trip to a country at risk be forced to quarantine themselves for two weeks, whether or not they have symptoms.

With files from Canadian Press.