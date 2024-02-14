It feels like -19 in Ottawa Wednesday

News -

The cold temperatures have finally landed in Ottawa, as it feels like -19 with the wind chill this Wednesday morning.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls a 30 per cent chance of flurries early Wednesday morning. A high of -5 C and wind chill of -11 are in the forecast this afternoon.

At night, we’ll see a low of -14 C – wind chill -11 this evening and -18 overnight.

It will be mainly sunny on Thursday, with a high of -3 C and a low of -8 C.

Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of flurries and a high of -5 C.

The cold temperatures are expected to continue heading into the Family Day long weekend, with lows of -13 C on Saturday and -12 C on Sunday.

Normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of -5 C and a low of -14 C.

The cold temperatures return to Ottawa as skaters hope it will be cold enough for the National Capital Commission to reopen the skateway. The world's largest skateway has only been open for four days this winter.