It could feel twice as hot as normal in Ottawa this weekend

The National Capital Region will be basking in the fall sun over the coming days, with near summer-like temperatures in the forecast.

By early next week, Environment Canada is predicting temperatures in Ottawa to be in the low 20s, double what the seasonal average is normally for this time of year.

"For this time of year in the Ottawa region, we should be seeing daytime highs in the low double digits, so 10 to 12 C is what we should be seeing," says Steven Flisfeder, a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada.

"It is fairly uncommon (at this time of year), especially for this duration."

Flisfeder says the abnormally high temperatures can be attributed to a high-pressure system settling over the region.

"A ridge of high pressure, really inhibiting any kind of cloud, and think of it as a pressure cooker. It's keeping all the air towards the surface, and it's helping build that warmth. So sunny conditions, plus that warmth being kept towards the surface, that's really going to help those temperatures maintain their heat."

This weather is good news for businesses such as golf courses. Earlier this year Calabogie Highlands Golf Resort opened for the season on March 12, which Flisfeder attributes to lingering El Niño conditions.

"Well, I love it, but we shouldn't be getting it," says golfer Chris Coates who was getting in 18 holes at Calabogie Highlands when it was 18 degrees on Friday.

"We're going to be golfing again this weekend," he says.

"We've got a big party on Saturday. We're inviting everyone over for a patio party. I mean, these days are pretty rare at this time of year. So, you want to take advantage."

The late October heat wave is also creating a hot streak for local businesses late in the season.

"With the last weekend of the chairlift running up ski hill, it definitely brings people out," says Carly Riddle, a server at Calabogie Brewing Co.

"With the nice weather and the leaves changing, and this weekend, I'm sure will be busier than usual."

Now Calabogie Highlands could see its golf season push into a ninth month of the year due to La Niña conditions moving in.

"The months of November and December in particular, we are expecting conditions to remain above seasonal," says Flisfeser.

"That's not just the daytime highs, you have to factor in the overnight lows as well, which we expect to be above seasonal."

But this fall forecast is creating a different kind of October fright for Coates.

"I mean, this is all obviously part of global warming, so it's a little spooky."