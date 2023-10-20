Israel has not asked Canada for military support: Blair

On a visit to the Ottawa Valley Thursday, the federal Minister of National Defence said Canada is not committing to military support for Israel in its war with Hamas at this time.

"I've just met earlier today with the ambassador from Israel," said defence minister Bill Blair.

"Israel, at this point in time, is not asking Canada for military assistance. We have been working very closely. We have been very strong in our declaration that we understand and support Israel's right to defend itself."

Blair was at Garrison Petawawa to unveil a new fleet of armoured combat support vehicles for Canada's military.

Three-hundred and sixty new combat support vehicles are being produced, 49 of which will be committed as armoured ambulance vehicles, doubling the military's current fleet of 30.

Blair adds that these vehicles will be used in areas where Canada has already committed its defence forces.

"We will not be distracted. This has been a very difficult time globally in many different areas. We are trying to be there for Canadians and Canadian interests in all places."

Meanwhile, Blair says Canadian Armed Forces members are in Israel, helping to move Canadian citizens, permanent residents, and family members out of the country.

"Today the military conducted its 15th flight since Oct. 12. And in fact, military flights have now brought over 1,500 Canadians out to safety."

"We will continue these flights as long as is required."

Blair plans to travel to CFB North Bay on Friday.