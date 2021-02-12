Advertisement
Is this your horse? Police are looking for you
Published Friday, February 12, 2021 9:53AM EST
The OPP is looking for the owner of a horse found roaming near Perth. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/OPP_ER)
Share:
OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police are looking for the owner of a horse found roaming near Perth.
In a message on Twitter, the OPP said officers located a horse on Hwy. 511 on Friday morning.
Officers are now attempting to locate the owner of the horse.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-888-310-1122.