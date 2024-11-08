Is it right for parents to monitor their teen's location using technology?

An increasing number of parents have been using geographical monitoring technology to keep track of the location of their kids.

Phone apps can be a tempting tool when it comes to looking out for the safety of children, even as they enter their teens.

But is this a form of helicopter parenting that's going a step too far?

Julie Romanowski is the founder and executive director of Miss Behaviour, which offers parenting coaching and consulting services.

She talked about geo tracking within the family on Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron.