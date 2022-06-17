Investigators probe possible tornado near Carleton Place, Ont. during Thursday's storm

Meteorologists are investigating a possible tornado near Carleton Place as the cleanup continues from the severe storms that moved across the region.

Environment Canada issued a series of tornado warnings and watches for Ottawa and eastern Ontario on Thursday as severe weather moved across the province.

Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project says survey teams are investigating a possible tornado near Carleton Place, west of Ottawa.

"Video of ground circulation … collecting evidence," the agency said on Twitter.

Dave Sills of the Northern Tornadoes Project shared video on Twitter of what he called a "possible weak, brief tornado" with the "supercell" east of Carleton Place at approximately 4:12 p.m. Thursday. Sills shared video from Quebec Vortex storm chasers.

Send any reports to @NTP_Reports, ntp@uwo.ca, or via https://t.co/0xcpRY8szH reporting webpage.#ONStorm 2/2 — Northern Tornadoes Project 🇨🇦 (@westernuNTP) June 17, 2022

The Western University Northern Tornadoes Project is also investigating possible downbursts between Belleville and Mallorytown.

The city of Belleville spent Friday cleaning up after severe weather swept through the area.

Several buildings were damaged on Front Street, and debris covered several streets.

Mayor Mitch Panciuk says the city suffered a complete power system failure following the storm. By Friday afternoon, only 2,000 residents were still without power.