OTTAWA -- The Integrity Commissioner is recommending long-time councillor Jan Harder be removed from the planning committee for violating the councillor Code of Conduct.

In a report for Council, Robert Marleau concludes Harder violated Section 4 of the code by hiring the daughter of an Ottawa developer to work in her office, and Section 13 for gifts, benefits and hospitality.

Council will vote Wednesday on the recommendations in the Integrity Commissioner's report. Marleau also recommends suspending Harder's pay for 15 days.

The Integrity Commissioner's report says a member of the public filed a formal complaint alleging that coun. Harder violated the Code of Conduct for Members of Council, alleging a "triangular' relationship between Harder, President of the Stirling Group Jack Stirling, and Stirling daughter's, who served as a councillor's assistant in Harder's office.

The Integrity Commissioner retained the services of an independent investigator to complete the investigation.

Harder has been a councillor since 1997, and has served as chair of the Planning Committee since 2014.