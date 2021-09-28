OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa says the installation of several electric vehicle charging stations around the city has been delayed.

A city memo sent in mid-August said a dozen charging stations were expected to be operational by the end of the third quarter of 2021.

However, in an emailed statement on Tuesday, the city said construction has been delayed.

"The project has experienced some delays due to the complexities associated with detailed designs and constraints associated with the electrical supply available at different sites," said the city's environmental program project manager Mitchell House. "Construction is expected to begin in November."

The August memo said four of the twelve charging stations expected to be completed by the end of September were to be in Rideau-Vanier ward, one was set for Rideau-Rockcliffe ward, three were to be built in Somerset ward, two were for Kitchissippi ward, and two were set for Capital ward.

The memo said the city expected to have 26 charging stations operational by the end of 2021.

House said Tuesday that locations for the new electric vehicle charging stations are still being finalized.