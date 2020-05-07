OTTAWA -- For thousands of residents with respiratory symptoms, Ottawa’s two COVID-19 care clinics have been a vital resource.

“They’re there to help patients who are experiencing new or worsening cough or fever who would normally want to go see their family doctor but the family doctor’s offices are closed and don’t know if they really need to go to emergency,” said Carolyn Welch, the Montfort Hospital’s director of clinical services.

To date, the Heron location (1485 Heron Rd. at Baycrest—in the same compound as the Federal Study Centre) has assessed more than 1,000 patients with about 860 of them tested for COVID-19

The Moodie location (595 Moodie Dr.) has seen 1,693 patients with 1,175 of them tested.

The COVID-19 care clinics opened in early April and help to alleviate pressure on hospital emergency departments.

While the care clinics also have the ability to do COVID-19 testing, they’re different from the Brewer Assessment Centre because they’re equipped to do X-rays, blood work, electrocardiogram (ECG) and physicians can provide prescriptions on site if needed.

Who should go to the COVID-19 care clinic?

Anyone with escalating respiratory symptoms including fever and cough is encouraged to go to the care clinic. If you have mild symptoms, Ottawa Public Health recommends self-isolating at home until 24 hours after symptoms disappear. The care clinic does not see patients under the age of two.

What to bring

You’ll need to bring a health card, a list of current medications and anything else you may need while you wait to be assessed.

When you arrive

Once inside you’ll be asked to sanitize your hands and will be given a mask that you’ll wear for the duration of your visit. You’ll be assessed at reception and then sent to a waiting area.

“When the team is ready to see them they'll be brought to the assessment room where they’ll be first seen by a nurse who will take their vital signs and then they’ll be seen by the physician who will assess the rest of their medical needs,” Welch said.

The clinic follows the same cleaning protocols as hospitals.

“As soon as anything’s touched whether it’s the plexiglass, the door handle, the chair, a stretcher, somebody is right behind them cleaning that surface so that the next patient is not at risk and neither are the staff,” Welch said.

Common symptoms for COIVD-19 include:

Cough

Fever

Difficulty breathing

Less common symptoms can include:

Headaches

Loss of taste/smell

Unexplained fatigue

Delirium

Nausea

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Chills

Ottawa Public Health also has an online assessment tool that you can use to help determine whether you need to seek further care.