Ottawa city councillors are handing out more than promises on Halloween.

CTV News asked city councillors what treats they plan on giving to trick or treaters Thursday night, and we compiled the responses we received. And if you're out trick-or-treating, you might even see one councillor as a giraffe.

Jim Watson

Mayor Watson will be handing out Halloween bags of assorted candy, and expects a steady flow of trick-or-treaters like previous years.

Getting my Halloween loot bags ready. Hope I get lots of kids or I will be gaining 15 pounds in the next week ! pic.twitter.com/ikTJ4RowRD — Jim Watson (@JimWatsonOttawa) October 31, 2019

Riley Brockington

Later this afternoon, I will join residents of the Caldwell community for some haunted indoor fun at the Carlington Recreation Centre from 4:30-5:30pm for 8 years and under, 6-8pm for 9yrs and up. Free Admission. By 6pm, I will be at home, dishing out worms, eyeballs and mudpies or mini chocolate bars.

Laura Dudas

My family will be handing out chips, Rocket lollipops and mini Skittles.

I typically have about 100 kids come by, but if the rain keeps them away, our community hall has been reserved as a backup.

Eli El-Chantiry

We’re handing out candy (and I think my wife also found some healthier small granola bars of some sort to hand out with the candy). Last year we had about 140 kids and I would expect around the same this year.

Mathieu Fleury

After attending the ninth edition of the Halloween Safe Zone at Partage Vanier, Mathieu will be giving out chips, sour patch, Swedish fish, chocolate bars and Swedish berries.

Theresa Kavanagh

Potato chips and chocolate bars; one of each for each kid. Have enough for 90 kids. Some years I meet that target, but don’t think I will tonight. We dress as pirates at the door.

Rawlson King

Lots of Papa Jack popcorn and Welch's Fruit Snacks, a long with Nestle brand chocolate. The little ones will also get Play-Doh.

Matthew Luloff

I love Hallowe’en and seeing all of the great costumes! Typically, my wife and give out candy together, but this year our newborn daughter takes priority for us. We will be putting out a bowl of treats for parents and children, but will be concentrating on caring for our little Libby inside. I hope all of the families in Orléans have a safe and fun evening!

Shawn Menard

I will be dressing up as a giraffe.

Unlike last year when I ran out of candy and had to give out Motts Fruitsations, I am well-stocked with chocolate bars.

Tim Tierney

I'm only giving you the most fun chocolate bar in the world Big Turk! It's a licorice and chocolate party!