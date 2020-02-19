Ink-filled balloon hits boy after being tossed from school bus in Perth
Published Wednesday, February 19, 2020 3:40PM EST
OTTAWA -- A 16-year-old boy is okay after being struck by a water balloon filled with red ink while on his way to school in Perth.
Ontario Provincial Police say the balloon was tossed from a moving school bus around 7:55 a.m. and hit the boy.
The incident happened on South Street near Gore Street.
The boy was not hurt, but his clothing was ruined.
OPP Const. Lori Lobinowich says investigators are trying to track down the bus involved in the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.