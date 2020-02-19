OTTAWA -- A 16-year-old boy is okay after being struck by a water balloon filled with red ink while on his way to school in Perth.

Ontario Provincial Police say the balloon was tossed from a moving school bus around 7:55 a.m. and hit the boy.

The incident happened on South Street near Gore Street.

The boy was not hurt, but his clothing was ruined.

#LanarkOPP need your help: A water balloon full of red ink was thrown from a bus and hit at a boy on his way to school this morning at 7:55 a.m. on South St near Gore St. No injuries but clothing was ruined. Anyone with information is asked to call police 1-888-310-1122 ^ll pic.twitter.com/0SJRBgeTlH — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) February 19, 2020

OPP Const. Lori Lobinowich says investigators are trying to track down the bus involved in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.