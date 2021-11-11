OTTAWA -- Emergency crews are working to rescue an injured hiker from a steep climbing wall in Gatineau Park.

Gatineau fire and Ottawa fire personnel, along with the MRC des Collines de l'Outaouais police, received a call just after 5 p.m. Thursday about a hiker trapped while wall climbing at the Luskville Falls in Luskville, Que.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, police say a woman hurt her ankle while climbing and was unable to get back down.

"Rescue teams are on the scene figuring out the safest way to bring her down," said Lt. Carole-Anne Rochon.

Rochon says two other people climbing with the woman are "safe and sound.

Police initially said hikers were stuck on the steep climbing wall that is difficult to reach, and one person was hurt.

The Ottawa Fire Rope Team is on the scene in Luskville to help bring the injured hiker out of the woods.