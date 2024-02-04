Injured hiker rescued from west Ottawa trail after fall

Ottawa Fire Services says firefighters helped rescue an injured hiker from a west Ottawa trail on Saturday.

The hiker fell while on a trail in the Stony Swamp area, just off of West Hunt Club Road, and was unable to get out of the area on their own. They were about 500 metres into the forest at the time.

Firefighters used a Stokes basket equipped with a wheel to help get the injured hiker out of the woods by around 3:36 p.m.

"Ottawa residents need to exercise caution right now on walking trails," the fire department said on social media. "The changing weather has caused a lot of black ice causing dangerous conditions."