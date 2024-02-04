OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Injured hiker rescued from west Ottawa trail after fall

    Ottawa firefighters used a Stokes basket equipped with a wheel to help get an injured hiker out of the woods in the Stony Swamp area on Feb. 3, 2024 after the hiker was injured in a fall. (Ottawa Fire Service/X) Ottawa firefighters used a Stokes basket equipped with a wheel to help get an injured hiker out of the woods in the Stony Swamp area on Feb. 3, 2024 after the hiker was injured in a fall. (Ottawa Fire Service/X)
    Ottawa Fire Services says firefighters helped rescue an injured hiker from a west Ottawa trail on Saturday.

    The hiker fell while on a trail in the Stony Swamp area, just off of West Hunt Club Road, and was unable to get out of the area on their own. They were about 500 metres into the forest at the time.

    Firefighters used a Stokes basket equipped with a wheel to help get the injured hiker out of the woods by around 3:36 p.m.

    "Ottawa residents need to exercise caution right now on walking trails," the fire department said on social media. "The changing weather has caused a lot of black ice causing dangerous conditions."

