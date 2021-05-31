OTTAWA -- The Quebec government lifts some of the COVID-19 public health measures in Gatineau and the Outaouais today, allowing restaurants to reopen indoor dining rooms and gyms and fitness centres to open.

The Outaouais is one of eight regions across Quebec moving into the "Level 3-Alert" orange zone as vaccinations increase and COVID-19 cases decrease in the province. In a statement last week, the CISSS de l'Outaouais said the area is moving to the orange zone because of the "improved epidemiological situation."

Here is a look at the COVID-19 restrictions easing in Gatineau and the Outaouais today:

Secondary 3, 4 and 5 students return to school full-time

Restaurant dining rooms reopen for indoor dining. A maximum of two people from a different address may sit at the same table, and they may be accompanied by their children under 18

Gyms and fitness centres reopen, but must keep compulsory sign-in records and individuals must wear a mask at all times. Fitness centres can offer classes or supervision to individuals or to members of the same household

Places of worship may open with a maximum of 100 people. Weddings and funerals are limited to 25 people

Museums are allowed to open, in compliance with the measures in force

Indoor gatherings remain prohibited for visitors from another address, except for a person who lives alone.

Quebec lifted several restrictions in Gatineau and the Outaoauis last Friday, allowing restaurant patios to reopen and lifting the overnight curfew. Outdoor gatherings of up to eight people are also permitted in backyards, with two-metre distancing.

Under Quebec's three phase reopening plan, most regions, including Gatineau and the Outaouais, will move into the yellow zone between June 11 and 14. Bars will be allowed to reopen, with their terraces open on June 11. Under phase 2, people from two different residences may visit in a private home and supervised outdoor sports and recreation will be allowed in groups of 25 people.

Quebec plans to move all zones into the green zone between June 25 and 28. The government says this is what will happen starting June 25: