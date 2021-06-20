OTTAWA -- A search is underway in the Ottawa River for an individual who reportedly didn't resurface after jumping into the water off the Prince of Wales Bridge.

Ottawa Paramedics tell CTV News Ottawa a 911 call came in about a group of people jumping off the old train bridge,between Lemieux Island and the Canadian War Museum. Paramedics say the 911 call indicated one of the individuals in the group failed to resurface after jumping into the water.

Ottawa police, fire and paramedics are launching marine units to search the water for the individual.

This is a developing story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.