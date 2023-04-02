Individual on ice on Rideau Canal near NAC rescued

Ottawa firefighters rescued an individual who was spotted on the ice in the Rideau Canal Sunday afternoon.

Ottawa paramedics said a man in his 50s apparently fell onto an ice shelf on the canal near the National Arts Centre just after 5:20 p.m.

Firefighters arrived within three minutes and then loaded the man into a rescue basket, using a haul system and a ladder to safely bring him up and off the ice just before 6 p.m.

The man was taken to hospital in stable condition.