OTTAWA -- An individual at a secondary school near Cornwall has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a message to parents, guardians and staff, the Upper Canada District School Board confirmed a person at Tagwi Secondary School in Avonmore tested positive for novel coronavirus.

The board did not say if the individual who tested positive was a student or staff member.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit is working with the school and is communicating with all individuals who have been identified as possible close contacts through high-risk exposure.

The school will remain open and there will be no change to the school schedule.

The board says COVID-19 testing is not recommended, unless you are experiencing symptoms or have been directed to be tested by public health.