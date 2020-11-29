Advertisement
Individual at high school near Cornwall tests positive for COVID-19
OTTAWA -- An individual at a secondary school near Cornwall has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a message to parents, guardians and staff, the Upper Canada District School Board confirmed a person at Tagwi Secondary School in Avonmore tested positive for novel coronavirus.
The board did not say if the individual who tested positive was a student or staff member.
The Eastern Ontario Health Unit is working with the school and is communicating with all individuals who have been identified as possible close contacts through high-risk exposure.
The school will remain open and there will be no change to the school schedule.
The board says COVID-19 testing is not recommended, unless you are experiencing symptoms or have been directed to be tested by public health.