Indigenous restaurant opens in Renfrew to glowing reception

A new restaurant in Renfrew has burst onto the food scene in the Ottawa Valley.

Manitou Bistro opened on National Indigenous Peoples Day (June 21), serving Indigenous inspired cuisine.

"My mother is native and I'm very proud of my culture, and my dad is French and I'm very proud of that culture, and I just want to create a nice fusion," said Suzette Foucault, owner and head chef at Manitou Bistro.

With heritage from Kitigan Zibi First Nation and ties to Golden Lake, Foucault wanted to serve food that shared her heritage and told stories of their origins.

"I said I'm gonna put myself out there and create this and show how good our food is," Foucault said.

"My grandparents spoiled me with food when I was growing up. We didn't have a lot of money and that was their way of showing love. And that was, I think, the best love I've ever received."

Bannock is ever-present throughout Manitou Bistro's menu. Many dishes including a homemade pizza, fried bologna meal, and a three sisters stew come with personal stories on the menu.

"I've had nothing but wonderful results with whoever's come in through the doors."

Many who come through Manitou Bistro's doors in its opening month admit they've never sampled Indigenous food before.

"There is so much cuisine to enjoy far and wide and yet if you don't see too much in the way of indigenous cuisine," diner Greg Mair said.

"I ordered, 'A Classic.' It's bologna with baked beans and Saskatoon berry jam on bannock, which is such an unusual combination."

"I really appreciate the menu that I just read and some of the stories contained in it," said customer Darlene Denis-Friske, who stopped in for lunch from Arnprior.

"To have (an Indigenous restaurant) in the center of town like this, I think yeah, it's time," she added.

Despite having an established First Nations presence in the Ottawa Valley through the Algonquins of Pikwakanagan, Foucault was surprised her business was the first Indigenous restaurant to be widely regarded.

"That's my big question," responded Foucault.

"I was looking around and I was trying to figure out, why aren't there more Indigenous food places? The food is so good."