Indian restaurant in Ottawa's east end robbed ahead of busy long weekend

The owners of Urban Indian Café in Ottawa's east end are picking up the pieces of their restaurant after thieves broke in early Saturday morning.

Owner Tejpreet Dulat says thieves broke the front glass door of the restaurant just after 4:30 a.m. and stole various electronics and cash.

"There are five or six of our tablets that are missing and there's a laptop that's missing," he said.

"All the electronics are gone."

The restaurant located in the Elmvale Acres Shopping Plaza on St. Laurent Boulevard was looking forward to the bump in business ahead of the Canada Day long weekend.

No one was working inside the restaurant at the time and there were no injuries. Dulat says they have surveillance cameras and have reached out to the Ottawa police.

"I don't know what to say. Police were here they were trying but we have no idea who did this, why they did this," Dulat said.

The restaurant remains open to the public, but owners say they will need time to repair and assess the damage.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Jackie Perez