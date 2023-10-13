Ottawa

    • Increased police presence around Ottawa's Jewish Institutions on Friday

    There is a heightened police presence around Jewish institutions and the Jewish community is on a alert today in the wake of "online global threats" related to the Israel-Hamas war.

    "There is no credible information about threats locally, but we remain vigilant," Ottawa police said in a statement on Thursday.

    Friday is day seven of the Israel-Hamas war. The war has claimed at least 2,800 lives on both sides since Hamas launched an incursion last Saturday.

    Police forces in Ottawa and other Canadian cities have increased patrols at areas of cultural and religious significance after a former Hamas leader called for a "day of mobilization" around the world.

    The Jewish Federation of Ottawa encouraging Ottawa's Jewish community to be "extra vigilant" in the wake of the online threats.

    "Jews today are scared," Andrea Freedman, president and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Ottawa, told CTV News Ottawa.

    "We're fearful about what will happen; parents were faced with a very difficult decision about what to do with their children today when they're at a Jewish day school or a Jewish daycare. It is a very, very tough day for Jews around the world."

    Montreal's Jewish General Hospital told staff to postpone all non-essential outpatient appointments on Friday in response to the broader global threat.

    In Toronto, three male suspects were arrested outside of a Jewish high school in North York on Thursday after allegedly showing up to the school, making threats and refusing to leave.

    The Ottawa Police Service says it remains "deeply concerned about the local impact of the ongoing conflict" in Israel and Gaza.

    "We are fully committed to community safety, and we are actively engaged with our local Jewish and Palestinian communities to hear, understand and address their concerns and ensure their safety," acting Chief Paul Burnett said in a statement.

    "Our intelligence and investigative units continue to work with federal and provincial police and security partners and monitor the local situation.

    "We continue to see peaceful assemblies of residents and we will be there to protect individuals and their rights. There is zero tolerance for hate incidents or hate crimes in Ottawa. We will investigate any reports of hate motivated offences, incidents, or acts."

    Algonquin College released a statement on Friday to say it has increased vigilance on campus.

    "We have seen this situation create heightened tensions around the world, including here at home, and our Risk Management team will be increasing vigilance to ensure our campuses are safe and secure," Algonquin said. "The College has zero tolerance for any incidents of hate and treats all reports of antisemitism, Islamophobia, intimidation, threats, harassment, or violence with the greatest seriousness."

    With files from CP24 Web Writer Joshua Freeman, CTV Montreal's Joe Lofaro and CTV News Winnipeg's Devon McKendrick

