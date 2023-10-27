OTTAWA
    Increased army traffic in Ottawa, Kemptville and Brockville this weekend

    National Defence says to expect increased army personnel and vehicles on roads and highways in the Ottawa and North Grenville areas this weekend, Oct. 28-29.

    The Department of National Defence (DND) says to expect increased army personnel and vehicles on roads and highways in the Ottawa and North Grenville areas this weekend, Oct. 28-29.

    The traffic is part of a driver training being conducted to support year-round preparations for emergencies in Canadian communities, including natural disasters such as flooding and wildfires.

    A statement by DND says members of the public may see increased military traffic on various roads, including Highway 416, 417 and others.

    Personnel will conduct planned, short stops and longer halts throughout the duration of the exercise for rest, fuel and scheduled maintenance.

    Soldiers will not carry any weapons or ammunition.

    DND says measures are being taken to ensure minimum inconvenience during the exercise dates and members of the public are being asked to take extra caution when approaching military vehicles.

