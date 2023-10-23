In the dark: why this Orleans street has been without working streetlights

After the sun goes down, Bailey Henderson's street is dark—very dark. She says despite streetlights being installed on Winsome Terrace in Orléans since April 2022, they haven't been turned on.

"It's definitely frustrating," she says. "It's almost been a full year for me and some residents have been in here since June 2022 so they've been over a year."

The reason? That depends on whom you ask.

"I have no idea," Henderson says. "I keep getting the runaround from the city, from Hydro One. They would just tell me 'okay, your lights would be on mid-June, mid-July, mid-August, beginning of September' and now we're pretty much end of October and still nothing."

Orléans East-Cumberland Coun. Matt Luloff says he started receiving complaints shortly after the October 2022 election.

"Hydro One did not provide us with a service layout for months. And then finally, when we got the service layout, there was a difficulty processing the payment from the developer, which led to further delays," he says. "Throughout this time we have stayed on top of this file and have been pushing Hydro One to get this work done."

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, Hydro One writes: "Energizing life in the communities we serve is our priority. Since receiving the street lighting request from the City of Ottawa, we have been working together to ensure their technical requirements are met. The street lighting is scheduled to be connected on Oct. 30."

Area resident Leo Mazloumian says he'll believe it when he sees it.

"Let's hope. I don't keep my hopes up, but let's hope," he says. "It's really dark and really dangerous sometimes."

Mattamy Homes, the developer, says streetlights were installed in April 2022, before homeowners moved in.

"We have been coordinating with both the City of Ottawa and Hydro One to get these lights turned on and have been told this will happen in early November," it wrote in a statement to CTV News Ottawa.

Henderson says she's happy the lights should be activated by Halloween.

"Children's safety, especially running around at night going door to door and there's sometimes people that drive pretty fast… so that's another big concern."