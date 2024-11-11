In his own words: The lone bagpiper who breaks the silence at the National Remembrance Day Ceremony

Every year at Canada's National Remembrance Day Ceremony, a lone bagpiper breaks the 11 a.m. moment of silence with a performance of The Lament.

Master Cpl. Timothy Reid was called on this year to stand at the National War Memorial and play solo while the country watched.

It was the second time he had done so.

Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron was honoured to get the chance to speak with Reid on Monday.