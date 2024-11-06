In his own words: Premier Ford on Trump, crime, Ottawa bike lanes and transit funding

A day after speaking to the Economic Club of Canada at the Fairmont Chateau Laurier, Ontario Premier Doug Ford was given the opportunity to expand on issues both local and international on Newstalk 580 CFRA's The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll on Wednesday.

Ford suggested people feel less safe in Ottawa than they have in the past and indicated that Toronto is the province's priority when it comes to removing existing bike lanes from streets.

The 10-minute interview began with Ford congratulating U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.