    • In his own words: Hockey legend Brian Kilrea on turning 90

    Brian Kilrea during a CTV News Ottawa interview in 2018. (CTV News Ottawa) Brian Kilrea during a CTV News Ottawa interview in 2018. (CTV News Ottawa)
    Legendary former Ottawa 67's coach Brian Kilrea turns 90 on Monday.

    The team will be holding a celebration honouring the two-time Memorial Cup-winning coach on Sunday at 2 p.m..

    Kilrea won more games than any other bench boss in Canadian junior hockey history.

    He spoke with Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa at Work with Patricia Boal before heading out to the golf course on Friday.

