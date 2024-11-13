OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • In her own words: TSN's Kenzie Lalonde on calling her first NHL game

    Home rink of the Ottawa Senators the "Canadian Tire Centre" is pictured in Ottawa on March 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick Home rink of the Ottawa Senators the "Canadian Tire Centre" is pictured in Ottawa on March 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
    TSN's Kenzie Lalonde fulfilled a lifelong dream on Tuesday as the Ottawa native called a Senators game for the first time.

    In doing so, she became the first woman to perform play-by-play duties for an NHL game on TSN television.

    Lalonde reflected on the achievement on CFRA's Ottawa at Work with Patricia Boal on Wednesday.

