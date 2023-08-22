Improper notification to federal department causes city staff to urge council to send Carling tower vote back to committee

Ottawa city council is being asked to send a controversial proposal for two high-rise towers across from the Central Experimental Farm back to committee because the federal government wasn't given adequate notice about the meeting where the plan was approved.

The city's planning and housing committee voted 8-2 last week to approve a plan to build two high-rises at 1081 Carling Ave. One high-rise would be 16 storeys, the other, 27. The proposal faced opposition from community groups over the height of the buildings but also from Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, which said it was worried shadows cast by the buildings could affect research at the farm across the road.

Representatives from the federal department were not present at the Aug. 16 meeting, but in a memo to councillors sent Tuesday, Don Herweyer, the city's Interim General Manager of Planning, Real Estate and Economic Development said a notice of public meeting was not provided to all interested parties.

"Specifically, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada and the National Capital Commission did not receive proper notice," Herweyer wrote. "To ensure the integrity of the process, City Council are being asked to pass a motion to have the item return to Planning and Housing Committee along with the provision of a new Notice and publication of the staff report to ensure that proper notification takes place in accordance with the Planning Act."

Several councillors at the meeting on Aug. 16 made note of the conspicuous absence of Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada among the public delegations that spoke about the proposal.

The proposal was up for full council approval Wednesday, but Herweyer says it needs to be sent back to the next planning and housing committee meeting on Sept. 20.

"The forthcoming September 20, 2023 Planning and Housing Committee will act as the statutory public meeting for the application, and a new recommendation will be put forth by the Committee," he said.

In addition, the city approved a revised Cultural Heritage Impact Statement, which was added to the proposal that was approved at committee last week. Herweyer says the impact statement provides updated analysis of the potential impacts of the proposed development on the heritage value and character defining elements of the Central Experimental Farm National Historic Site of Canada.

"Staff have reviewed the updated CHIS and have determined that it meets the City’s requirements," he said.

Wednesday's council meeting is the first since councillors broke for the summer in July.