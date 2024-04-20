Impaired Gatineau driver charged after falling into ditch, striking tree on Hwy. 416

Ontario Provincial Police arrested a Gatineau driver on impaired driving charges after they drove into a ditch and struck a tree on Highway 416 early Saturday morning.

OPP said in a news release that officers were dispatched to the scene of a single-vehicle collision shortly after 2 a.m. along Highway 416 near Hunt Club Road.

Police say a car was found to have entered a ditch along the highway and struck a tree. Injuries to the driver or whether passengers were onboard was not specified.

A 31-year-old driver from Gatineau was arrested for impaired driving and charged with failing to comply with demand, obstructing a police officer and three counts of operation while prohibited.

The driver was released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.

"The OPP would like to thank members of the public that continue to call in possible impaired drivers, which helps to keep all Ontario roads safer for the motoring public," OPP said in a statement.