Impaired driving charges laid in fatal east Ottawa crash
Ottawa Police have charged a 32-year-old woman with a number of offences including impaired driving causing death following a fiery two-vehicle crash in Ottawa's east end in August that claimed the lives of two men.
It happened at the intersection of St. Laurent Boulevard and Montreal Road.
Police have charged Shallen McKay of Ottawa with two counts of impaired driving causing death, two counts of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death, operation while prohibited, breach of probation and taking a vehicle without consent.
She was expected to appear in court on Thursday.
Freeland introduces bill to remove GST off rental developments, amend competition law
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland introduced legislation this morning that would remove GST charges from new rental developments and update the country's competition law.
In a first, RNA is recovered from extinct Tasmanian tiger
Researchers said on Tuesday they have recovered RNA from the desiccated skin and muscle of a Tasmanian tiger stored since 1891 at a museum in Stockholm.
India suspends visa services for citizens of Canada, tells it to cut its diplomats
India halted all visa services for citizens of Canada and told it to reduce its diplomatic staffing Thursday as a rift widened between the countries after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said India may have been involved in the killing of a Canadian citizen.
ICC war crimes tribunal hobbles on despite hacking
The Netherlands-based International Criminal Court was operating on Thursday with disruptions to email, streaming and document-sharing after a hacking incident earlier in the week, sources and lawyers at the tribunal said.
First Bob Ross TV painting, completed in a half an hour, goes on sale for nearly US$10 million
A Minneapolis gallery is asking US$10 million for 'A Walk in the Woods,' the first of more than 400 paintings that Bob Ross produced on-air for his TV series 'The Joy of Painting.'
Fraud in auto, credit card, mortgage sectors rise amid interest rate hikes: Equifax
New data suggests an uptick in fraud in the auto, credit card and mortgage sectors is driven by growing financial pressures on consumers and by fraudsters using bold schemes.
From Centre Ice Conservatives to Canadian Future, a new federal party takes shape
The interim leader of Canada's newest federal party says he wants it to be an option for people who are tired of both the governing Liberals and the "rage farming" coming from the Conservatives.
Cutting obituary for B.C. man thanks karma for 'doing what she does best'
Few obituaries begin with the words, "I am pleased to announce" – but Amanda Denis believes in blunt honesty.
Rupert Murdoch, whose creation of Fox News made him a force in American politics, is stepping down
Rupert Murdoch has stepped down as the chairman of Fox Corp and News Corp, ending a more than seven-decade career during which he created a media empire spanning from Australia to the United States.
Atlantic
Nova Scotia RCMP investigate suspicious death of 32-year-old woman
Nova Scotia RCMP say the death of a 32-year-old woman from Bible Hill is considered suspicious.
Simultaneous protests and counter-protests across the Maritimes on gender education in schools
Hundreds of protesters turned up across the Maritimes at simultaneous protests and counter-protests Wednesday centered around LGBTQ2S+ education in schools.
Nesting cormorants — and their droppings — are taking over a harbour in Nova Scotia
It's a battle in the skies -- and so far, the bombing cormorants sowing scatological havoc in a Nova Scotia harbour are winning.
Toronto
'I was so shook up': Ontario senior says she was charged nearly $3,000 for replacement garage door opener
An Ontario senior has a warning for homeowners after she says a contractor overcharged her, demanding thousands of dollars to replace her garage door opener.
Toronto ombudsman probing city's decision to block asylum seekers from overflowing shelter system
Toronto’s ombudsman says he is launching an investigation into the city’s decision to deny shelter access to refugee claimants and asylum seekers this past spring.
Mississauga hit-and-run victim dies in hospital: police
A pedestrian hit by a vehicle in an alleged hit-and-run last month in Mississauga has died as police prepare to provide an update on their investigation into the incident later today.
Montreal
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif announces retirement from professional football
The 32-year-old Quebecer officially announced his retirement from professional football on Thursday morning.
'Things have not improved': Quebec ombudsperson criticizes long-term care homes wait list
Quebec ombudsperson Marc-André Dowd said Thursday that 'things have not improved' when it comes to access to CHSLD (long-term care home) accommodation.
Quebec premier wants to be a 'bulwark against the extremes' on gender identity
In response to Wednesday's protests and counter-demonstrations on gender identity -- notably in Montreal -- Premier Francois Legault says he is concerned about polarization and appealed for calm on both sides.
Northern Ontario
Day parole extended for man who murdered Sudbury police officer
The Parole Board of Canada has extended day parole for cop-killer Clinton Suzack for another six months.
Commercial truck gets stuck at Sudbury job site
No injuries were reported Wednesday afternoon when a commercial truck got stuck at a construction site in Greater Sudbury.
London
LIVE FROM COURT Veltman trial, day 10: Crown resumes case
The ongoing murder trial of Nathaniel Veltman, accused of intentionally running down a Muslim family in London, Ont. with his pickup truck, enters its 10th day Thursday as the Crown resumes its case.
Former Beals Raiders mark 50 years of running on high school track
Two former Beal Secondary School cross-country runners hit the track Wednesday – 50 years after they first rain for the school.
Here are the addresses where London’s homeless hub locations are being proposed
A report released by city hall details the bids received to operate the first, up to five, low-barrier service hubs for Londoners experiencing homelessness.
Winnipeg
Poll shows NDP surging in Manitoba ahead of election
Manitoba's NDP is on the rise according to new polling numbers released Wednesday.
Fire at Winnipeg home caused by space heater
A Wednesday evening fire at a Winnipeg home was caused by a space heater, according to the City of Winnipeg.
Teens arrested for robbing man at gunpoint outside Union Station
Two teenagers have been arrested after a man was robbed at gunpoint in front of Union Station on Wednesday.
Kitchener
WATCH Wrestling competition prize fund becomes point of contention
A Guelph, Ont. wrestler turned down a shot at training with top pro wrestling talent because she didn't agree with how the prize fund was split among competitors.
Cambridge kayaker hit by railway tie from bridge
Waterloo regional police have launched an assault investigation after a kayaker in Cambridge was hit by a falling railway tie.
Protests for and against LGBTQ2S+ inclusive education in Kitchener and Guelph
Hundreds gathered in downtown Kitchener and Guelph Wednesday for competing protests over LGBTQ2S+ inclusive education.
Calgary
Alberta set to release report on benefits, drawbacks of quitting Canada Pension Plan
Premier Danielle Smith is set to release a report that could lead to a vote on whether Alberta should ditch the Canada Pension Plan.
Saskatoon
Protesters face off in Saskatoon over school pronoun policy
Hundreds of people descended on downtown Saskatoon Wednesday as duelling protests squared off over a policy recently introduced by the Saskatchewan government.
'It was so scary': Saskatoon couple raising funds to rebuild after fire
The owners of a home that was devastated by fire last week in the Massey Place neighbourhood are looking for support as they put their lives back together.
RCMP identify remains of Sask. woman missing since July
RCMP have identified human remains found near North Battleford last week as 20-year-old Nitanas Scarlett, reported missing on Aug. 7.
Edmonton
BREAKING NEWS Photo of bedroom where young girl was sexually assaulted released by Alberta police to identify victim
Alberta police are trying to identify a sexual assault victim who is believed to be six to 10 years old.
Witnesses to 'brazen shooting' on Alberta Avenue sought by police
Edmonton police are seeking witnesses to a shooting on Alberta Avenue earlier this month.
Alberta set to release report on benefits, drawbacks of quitting Canada Pension Plan
Premier Danielle Smith is set to release a report that could lead to a vote on whether Alberta should ditch the Canada Pension Plan.
Vancouver
Hiker who was 'having difficulty holding on' rescued from cliff on North Shore mountain
Crews on the North Shore rescued a man who called 911 twice saying he was unsure how much longer he could hang on to a cliff Wednesday evening.
Repeated fires in already burned-out Vancouver building a 'danger to the neighbourhood:' VFRS
For the third time in two weeks, Vancouver firefighters were called to extinguish a blaze at a vacant apartment building in the Mount Pleasant neighbourhood on Wednesday.
COVID outbreaks declared at 5 long-term care homes in B.C. Interior
The Interior Health Authority has declared COVID-19 outbreaks at five long-term care homes in its jurisdiction in B.C.
Regina
City administration proposes 5.29 per cent mill rate increase in 2024
Regina city administration proposed a mill rate increase of 5.29 per cent to executive committee as budget discussions officially got underway Wednesday.
Inquest determines Sask. man involved in altercation with police died from a gunshot wound to the abdomen
An inquest into the death of a 42-year-old man who was shot by RCMP during an altercation and later died has found that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Hundreds march in Regina as part of nationwide protests on gender identity in schools
Hundreds of people in Regina gathered at the legislative building on Wednesday as part of nationwide protests against gender identity in schools.