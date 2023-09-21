Ottawa

    • Impaired driving charges laid in fatal east Ottawa crash

    Emergency crews at the scene of a fiery crash at the intersection of St. Laurent Boulevard and Montreal Road on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. Two adults were pronounced dead at the scene and one woman was sent to hospital in critical condition. (Adam Zuccala/CTV Morning Live Ottawa) Emergency crews at the scene of a fiery crash at the intersection of St. Laurent Boulevard and Montreal Road on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. Two adults were pronounced dead at the scene and one woman was sent to hospital in critical condition. (Adam Zuccala/CTV Morning Live Ottawa)

    Ottawa Police have charged a 32-year-old woman with a number of offences including impaired driving causing death following a fiery two-vehicle crash in Ottawa's east end in August that claimed the lives of two men.

    It happened at the intersection of St. Laurent Boulevard and Montreal Road.

    Police have charged Shallen McKay of Ottawa with two counts of impaired driving causing death, two counts of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death, operation while prohibited, breach of probation and taking a vehicle without consent. 

    She was expected to appear in court on Thursday.

    ICC war crimes tribunal hobbles on despite hacking

    The Netherlands-based International Criminal Court was operating on Thursday with disruptions to email, streaming and document-sharing after a hacking incident earlier in the week, sources and lawyers at the tribunal said.

