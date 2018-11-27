Impaired driver in Santa Parade: OPP
OPP badge seen in this undated file photo.
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Tuesday, November 27, 2018 3:04AM EST
Ontario Provincial Police allege a man driving in the Sydenham Santa Claus parade was impaired.
The OPP says it received information from a witness about a possible impaired driver in the parade on Saturday morning.
John Peter Trousdale, 27, of Sydenham is charged with having more than 80 mgs of alcohol in his blood while operating a vehicle.