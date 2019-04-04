

CTV Ottawa





From burgers to burritos you can order just about anything on your phone.

A recent study shows millennials are driving up the use of delivery apps like Uber Eats, Skip the Dishes and Door Dash.

Some restaurants say it means fewer customers are coming to the restaurants to dine.

“I would say the lunchtime business is a little bit slow,” says Indu Bakshi who owns Taj Indian Cuisine on Carling Ave.

However, she says, she sees delivery apps as an extension of her business.

“The times we are not busy inside at least my food is going to people and to new people also,” Bakshi says.

At the King Eddy in the ByWard Market, delivery apps make up a significant part of sales.

“We have a lot of clientele that haven’t been here before but may see us on Uber Eats and get an opportunity to try our food at home…next time maybe they’re out hopefully they come to see us,” said Lindzy Thompson.