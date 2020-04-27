OTTAWA -- As Canadian music legend Neil Young says, "Just singing a song won't change the world."

A who's who of Canadian musicians, athletes, actors, and more came together Sunday night for the Stronger Together benefit concert, which was centred around a $150 million fundraising campaign for food banks, which have seen increased demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But all of those songs were just part of the story. What's needed is donations.

Speaking the following morning, Michael Maidment, the CEO of the Ottawa Food Bank, told CTV Morning Live's Annette Goerner the show was remarkable to see, but the work doesn't end in a single night.

"We're averaging right now a 15 per cent increase in new users to food banks," he said. "We've heard the unemployment numbers: seven million people looking for work in Canada. Those are staggering numbers. We're seeing a lot of people turn to food banks for the very first time."

Maidment said financial donations are the most needed right now because that's how the food bank can prepare emergency hampers for residents in need that include fresh, healthy food.

"We're sending those hampers to our community food banks and we're getting those out to people in need and it's that cash that allows us to prepare those emergency hampers and get those fresh items like fruits and vegetables, eggs, ground beef, milk. That's where those cash donations are really going to help."

Maidment has said many times the Ottawa Food Bank has the buying power to stretch financial donations beyond what an individual might be able to afford for the same amount.

New watermark

Maidment believes the pandemic's effect on the food bank could be greater than that of the 2008 financial crisis.

"That was really the high watermark in the economic downturn. Food banks across Canada set a new high watermark. I think we all understand that we're going to eclipse that. We've been talking about marathon versus sprint and I think that's an accurate statement. We're going to be dealing with the fallout from this for years."

If you can donate, you're encouraged to visit the Ottawa Food Bank's website. Maidment says any donation, no matter how big or small, is appreciated.

"Whether you're a young girl donating her allowance or a big star like Ryan Reynolds, your gift is meaningful and it will mean putting food on the table for someone who may have never turned to a food bank before," Maidment said.

If you need food, you can visit the Food Bank's website to find your local food bank and then call them to walk through the next steps.

"I think it's a difficult decision to reach out to someone for help," Maidment said. "There's a lot of unknown: you may not know where to go or how it works, but you've really got some kind, caring people waiting for your call. This is what they do. There's no shame. If you need that help, that's why we're there."