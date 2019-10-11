

CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff





Following several days of commuter delays related to Ottawa’s light rail transit system there is one image that has captured the internet’s attention.

On Wednesday, this image of a man looking confused amid the chaos at Tunney’s Pasture Station is making its rounds online after it appeared on CTV News Ottawa at six.

I can't stop laughing. We all love this man. He truly IS Ottawa this week �� — MJ (@MD613NCR) October 10, 2019

I wish I knew how to make a gif...can someone please do this as a gif and send it to me? https://t.co/GJFZnHvn5z — Andrew King (@twitandrewking) October 9, 2019