Image of confused LRT user goes viral
CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff
Published Friday, October 11, 2019 11:19AM EDT
Following several days of commuter delays related to Ottawa’s light rail transit system there is one image that has captured the internet’s attention.
On Wednesday, this image of a man looking confused amid the chaos at Tunney’s Pasture Station is making its rounds online after it appeared on CTV News Ottawa at six.
This man is Ottawa right now #lrtottawa pic.twitter.com/draIHlkA1K— trev-whore (@TrevorWThompson) October 9, 2019
I can't stop laughing. We all love this man. He truly IS Ottawa this week ��— MJ (@MD613NCR) October 10, 2019
I wish I knew how to make a gif...can someone please do this as a gif and send it to me? https://t.co/GJFZnHvn5z— Andrew King (@twitandrewking) October 9, 2019
I don’t know who needs to see this, but I hope it helps the #lrtOttawa woes. pic.twitter.com/C5PkSUbVIn— David (@davidmacmillan) October 11, 2019