If you're COVID-wise and you know it, wear a mask.

OTTAWA -- Twitter is singing along with Ottawa Public Health as it asks you to be "COVID-wise" and "wear a mask."

The health unit tweeted out a song Thursday morning to remind people to wear a mask based on the lyrics to "If you're happy and you know it."

If you're #COVIDwise & you know it, wear a mask����

If you're #COVIDwise & you know it, wear a mask����

If you're #COVIDwise & you know it, then your face will surely show it

If you're #COVIDwise & you know it, wear a mask����https://t.co/TY0KtU0Zpq — Ottawa Public Health (@ottawahealth) July 23, 2020

The song sings:

Ottawa Public Health released the new hit song encouraging people to wear a mask as the capital sees a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Shortly after, Andrea Rousseau tweeted out a video of her daughter singing the Ottawa Public Health "COVID-wise" song.