If you're COVID-wise and you know it, wear a mask
Published Thursday, July 23, 2020 3:14PM EDT
OTTAWA -- Twitter is singing along with Ottawa Public Health as it asks you to be "COVID-wise" and "wear a mask."
The health unit tweeted out a song Thursday morning to remind people to wear a mask based on the lyrics to "If you're happy and you know it."
The song sings:
- If you're COVID-wise and you know it, wear a mask
- If you're COVID-wise and you know it, wear a mask
- If you're COVID-wise and you know it, then your face will surely show it
- If you're COVID-wise and you know it, wear a mask.
Ottawa Public Health released the new hit song encouraging people to wear a mask as the capital sees a spike in COVID-19 cases.
Shortly after, Andrea Rousseau tweeted out a video of her daughter singing the Ottawa Public Health "COVID-wise" song.