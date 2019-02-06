

CTV Ottawa





You might need to stock up on more salt for the walkway and driveway. Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory due to mixed weather conditions and fluctuating temperatures for the next 48 hours.

Today, expect ice pellets and snow this afternoon, there is also a risk of freezing drizzle. An accumulation of 2-4 cm is expected. That precipitation will turn to freezing drizzle. Wednesday's late commute might be tricky as roads could be icy if untreated.

The weather advisory is for Ottawa-Gatineau, Brockville, Prescott-Russell, Cornwall, Smiths Falls and Lanark County.

The Belleville to Kingston area will also get ice pellets later this morning with a risk of freezing rain or freezing drizzle. Ice pellet accumulation is 2-4 cm expected before it turns to freezing drizzle later tonight. Environment Canada has also issued a weather advisory for that region as road and sidewalk surfaces will become icy and possibly treacherous.

In Ottawa, Thursday's temperature will hover around zero with more freezing drizzle forecasted, the temperature will remain at zero until Friday evening. The overnight temperature on Friday is expected to plunge to about -16C.

Police remind all motorists to drive according to the weather conditions, drive slowly and keep plenty of space between your car and the next vehicle. Also, watch for pedestrians and cyclists who are also navigating icy conditions and more.