‘I woof you’: Here are five gift ideas to give your puppy this Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is the day to celebrate love, but you shouldn’t forget all the love “that special somebunny” has given you.

The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society has five gift ideas that can help spread more love in the air to include the little furry friends.

• Punny e-cards – Send an e-card to a loved one through the Ontario SPCA’s online giving store. Choose from classic Valentine’s Day designs or get punny with options like “You are my furr-ever,” “I woof you!” and more.

• Gifts that give back – If you prefer giving a gift, the SPCA's online store also has gifts! From fun t-shirts to gifts for your furry friends, there’s something for everyone.

• Bring love to an animal’s life – If you’ve been thinking of adopting, give an animal the gift of a loving forever home. Visit ontariospca.ca/adopt to see animals patiently waiting for a family to love.

• Symbolic gifts – Not in a position to adopt? Help an animal find love with a symbolic gift. You can give Toys to Shelter Pets, or help a dog who needs additional support with a Gift of Dog Rehabilitation.

• Bake a difference – Give your sweetheart some cupcakes and donate to the Ontario SPCA in celebration of Cupcake Day, which takes place Feb. 26 but can be celebrated any day in February. You can also register and host a cupcake party to share the love with all your friends.

Adoption best option this Valentine’s Day: Humane society

Meanwhile, The Ottawa Humane Society says it's seeing an "unseasonable surge" of pets and a slow adoption rate this winter, as families express concerns about the high cost to own a pet.

More than 100 animals have been admitted to the Ottawa Humane Society over the past two weeks, following a 15 per cent increase in animals arriving at the shelter in January.

The surge in pets being turned in comes as the humane society saw a 23 per cent decrease in animal adoptions in January compared to the same month in 2023.

The humane society's chief veterinarian says they are seeing a "wide variety of animals" in need of help.

As of Friday, there were 13 dogs who need a foster home.

On Friday, the Ottawa Humane Society had 30 cats, 7 dogs and 48 other animals listed for adoption on its website.

With files from CTV News Ottawa’s Josh Pringle