OTTAWA -- Players with the Ottawa Bandits practiced their passing and shooting skills Saturday with some help from the Ottawa 67’s.

“I’m really excited because when I was in elementary school I used to watch them and go to their games all the time,” said Charlotte Seale who is in her first year with the Bandits.

The group is made up of 49 players ranging in age from six to 36 with special needs.

“I skate a lot and I skate faster than before and I use my puck, then I shoot goals,” said Sean Myles.

This was the first time some of the OHL players had stepped on to the ice with the group.

“They’re super excited, just like us,” said 67’s defenceman Jack Matier. “A lot of them come to our games. It’s great to see them one-on-one.”

Ottawa Bandits Head Coach David Christie says the day meant the world to his players.

“Not only are our coaches so proud of them…that the 67’s players get to come out and see what they do and as you can see they’re so engaged and having fun…just a great day for everyone,” Christie says.