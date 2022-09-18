'I lived history': Former Buckingham Palace staffer reflects on time working for the Queen

On the eve of the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II, an Ottawa-area woman is looking back on her time at Buckingham Palace.

Brittany Radford of Perth, Ont. worked for the Queen in 2015 and 2016, and is now mourning the loss of a special figure in her life.

Radford has a rare collection of gifts and royal keepsakes; but she didn't collect the items, they're all personal items gifted to her by the Queen and the royal family.

"I got to see a side of them where they're giving me and all of us personal gifts, in some instances engraved with our names," Radford said Sunday.

For two years, Radford was part of the royal household. A Buckingham Palace housemaid, aiding the Queen at all royal residences.

"I lived history. The Queen was a huge personality in the world and I got to be a little tiny part of that history," Radford said.

Radford followed the Queen to Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle, Sandringham House, Holyrood Palace, and Balmoral Castle.

"We had multiple interaction, one time about her not being able to find the corgis. She came down the hallway and said she had lost some dogs," Radford said. "I mentioned that the Duke of York's dogs were down the hallway, she smirked and kind of stuffed at me and said, 'Not those dogs.'"

Her time working for the Queen included a milestone moment.

"This is a program to Her Majesty's 90th birthday party," Radford said, showing off the program.

"That was a huge memory because that was her 90th birthday party, her personal party, and we got to be part of it. As a gift for working that evening, she gave us a program from the evening. That's something nobody else has other than those who were invited."

Her Majesty's passing is an emotional time for Radford as she mourns the Queen, who for her was much more than a historical figure.

"She also was my boss, and as a woman I got to see act as the Queen but also as a mother, a grandmother, and a great-grandmother. That makes me sad to see that part gone, as well."

For this former member of the Royal staff, the Queen's reign is one that has left a lasting mark.

"People will be reading about the reign of Queen Elizabeth II and how it was a stable, sturdy part of time."