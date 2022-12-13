'I keep saying 'Thank you' out loud to no one:' Russell, Ont. man wins $1 million lottery prize

A Russell, Ont. man is $1 million richer after winning a Lotto Max Maxmillions prize.

Kyle Dallman, 37, won the prize in the Oct. 21 draw. He said he’s an occasional lottery player and buys tickets when jackpots are high, OLG said in a news release. The jackpot for that draw was $70 million.

"I checked my ticket a few days after the draw on the OLG App. I saw the Big Winner screen and thought I won $1,000 at first. I took a second look, and I was so happy and filled with joy and excitement," he told OLG.

The automotive worker says he called his wife and she didn't believe him.

"I had to send her a video from the store, and she had tears in her eyes when she finally realized it was true."

Dallman said he wants to buy a new vehicle, buy a boat and pay off their mortgage. He plans to invest the rest.

"I wish there was a way to explain how incredible I feel. I keep saying 'Thank you' out loud to no one," he said.

Dallman bought the winning ticket at Shell Select on Prince of Wales Drive in Ottawa.

Bancroft, Ont. man wins $100,000 ENCORE prize

Terry Young of Bancroft matched six of the last seven numbers in the Sept. 23 Lotto Max draw to win $100,000.

The father and stepfather who works in the logging industry said he checked his ticket at the store and couldn’t believe his luck.

"I thought something was wrong with the machine. I had to check it a few more times – I didn't believe it," he said, according to an OLG news release. "I called my wife to share the news. She told me to have it validated at the store and I was shaking from adrenaline."

Young said he plans to tuck his money away for now – he might invest in property or celebrate the win with his wife on a beach vacation.

He bought the winning ticket at M&M Esso and Convenience on Highway 62 in Bancroft.