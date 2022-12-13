'I keep saying 'Thank you' out loud to no one:' Russell, Ont. man wins $1 million lottery prize

Kyle Dallman of Russell, Ont. won a $1 million Lotto Max Maxmillions prize. (OLG) Kyle Dallman of Russell, Ont. won a $1 million Lotto Max Maxmillions prize. (OLG)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | Tom Mulcair: Brace yourself because 2023 will likely be an election year

Brace yourselves because the new year, 2023, will likely be an election year, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair writes in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'Should he choose to stick around, Trudeau will be in his fourth contest since first winning in 2015, a prospect as tiring for his troops as it is for Canadians.'

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina