

CTV Ottawa





Multiple witnesses say there was a shooting in Greenboro Tuesday night.

One tells CTV News that it happened around 7:00 pm in the area of Shellbrook Way and Rowallen Place. She says she heard four shots, but doesn't know if anyone was injured.

Ottawa Police aren't confirming the shooting, only saying they're on scene of "an incident" in the Greenboro area.

There's no word on injuries at this point.

More to come...