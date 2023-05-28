'I feel accomplished': Thousands cross the finish line during Ottawa Race Weekend

It was a proud moment for Shamiso Kunaka as she crossed the finish line for the Tartan Ottawa International Marathon.

"I feel accomplished," Kunaka said.

Kunkaka joined more than 11,000 runners on Sunday morning for the full and half marathons at the 2023 Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend.

Participants coming from near and far over the course of two days. The full and half-marathon routes took runners past Parliament Hill, over to Gatineau and along the Rideau Canal.

"It is the best weekend of the year," Kathy van Zeyl said. "All my friends are running, all of Ottawa is running and everyone is amazing. We are so excited for them."

Making every moment count is Ottawa's Sindy Hooper and her team.

"We are running for Sindy. Sindy Hooper, who is amazing and has inspired all of us," said Alexandra McCabe.

Hooper was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer in 2013. The avid runner participated in the 5K race on Saturday. More than 200 runners on her team raised crucial funds for pancreatic research and treatment.

"So happy; so thankful for everyone's support," she said.

More than 27,500 people crossed this finish line over the weekend. Organizers say they saw a 10 per cent increase in participants from the last year. The local economy benefits from the weekend's festivities.

After hours of gruelling running, friends Ifeanyi Umeh and Tuvi MraKapor basked in their accomplishment at the finish line.

"We've been practising since last year. We started with 3K and now we somehow made it to 21K," said Umeh.

"It was hard but it was fun," said Mrakapoor. “We're going to be back next year for sure.”