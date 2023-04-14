'I don't exist!': Eastern Ontario residents say addresses don't appear in Canada Post database
Homeowners in Bainsville, Ont., about an hour and a half southeast of Ottawa, are frustrated that their addresses do not appear in the Canada Post database.
Stephen Holtzman has been trying to get an answer for years on why his address on 3rd Line Road doesn't exist.
"Inefficient. It is just inefficiency. There is no excuse," Holtzman tells CTV News Ottawa.
CTV News profiled Holtzman back in 2016 about how his address does not show up in the Canada Post database, causing all sorts of issues from paying bills online to ordering from websites.
"They just said it'll take about three years (to fix), they have to do it manually," Holtzman said. "2016 to 2019, there's three years. COVID hit later, there's no excuse. Especially now, with technology, that they can't get this done."
Holtzman says while he had learned to live with the situation, last week's ice storm brought the issue up again after he called 911 to report a hydro pole fire.
"I was told by dispatch you don't exist. That had to do with a clerical error, being Third Line, being T-H-I-R-D or 3-R-D, that was the issue for that," he said.
So he went around his block, asking neighbours if they had the same issue.
"I don't exist! Same thing," laughed his next-door neighbour Frantz Duval.
"When I give out my postal code, they can't find me. So they have to play around with the information," he said. "We live in Bainsville, so they have to play around and try Glengarry or Lancaster before the system would accept it."
Stephen Holtzman (right) discusses the address situation with a neighbour. Residents in Bainsville, Ont. say their addresses do not appear in the Canada Post database. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)
In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, Canada Post says the addresses do exist in their system, but listed as a PO Box number.
"This resident’s primary mode of mail delivery is their post office box, which is assigned and managed solely by Canada Post, as per our mailing address database," the statement reads. "We can assure you that this resident’s PO Box is in our mailing address database and can be found on our 'find a postal code' online tool."
"The resident’s civic address, on 3rd Line Road, is determined by their local municipality. As it is not their primary mode of delivery, a postal code is not assigned," Canada Post said. "The homes in this resident’s direct area are assigned PO Boxes as their primary mode of delivery, regardless of their civic address assigned by their municipality."
But Canada Post did confirm that issues can arise for third parties "such as other delivery companies or online retailers, rely on Canada Post’s mailing address database and postal codes for their own purposes."
The Canada Post statement also linked to Canada Post's Addressing Guidelines, on where customers can enter their civic number and PO Box number to get a correct address.
While residents agree they receive all their regular mail at a post office up the street, trying to order items online is a hassle.
"FedEx, UPS, Purolator - there is no issues anymore, they have updated their database, they've corrected it," noted Holtzman. "But there is still some online stores that you want to buy from that say you don't exist."
"Two weeks ago, I purchased something online and I still don't get it, so I'm kind of, you know, skeptical now," laughed Duval.
The issue between the civic number and the PO Box number also stops Holtzman from paying any government bills online.
"Technology today is very easy to fix. If they can fix the Third and 3rd just by Google, why don't you just change our rural road address, which I still don't know today, to change to our civic numbers which you see in the background," said Holtzman.
"I mean the police know we are there, obviously the government knows it because they send us the bills, but we just can't put it into their system," he said.
Stephen Holtzman's son David looks for their address on the Ontario government website. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)
Holtzman said to renew his licence or pay bills, he has to drive to Cornwall. For online orders, many are shipped to a PO Box across the border in Massena, New York.
"It's about 40 minutes away from the house and I'll just ship it to the United States and pick it up. I'm lucky to have a box there. How many people don't?" he said.
His son David, meanwhile, getting nowhere, trying to order a personalized licence plate through the Ontario website, even when trying to use a PO Box number.
"6145 isn't there," he said.
"We shouldn't have to be running after the government when they can send mail to us without a problem," added Holtzman.
"We rely on them, it's a federally operated government entity, Crown Corporation, and no one is taking responsibility," he said. "We're funding them; it's our taxpayer money, so let's clean up this mess."
